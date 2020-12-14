Nearly 20 years ago, Carmen Delgadillo lost her son, Scott, to childhood cancer.

"Scott was a passionate and caring young man, whom I often shared conversations with like a best friend," says Carmen, an account analyst in Patient Financial Services Billing and Collections at Sharp HealthCare. "I continue to be amazed by the lasting friendships and bonds he developed in his short life. Those friends surrounded him from the very beginning, throughout treatment and, literally, until his final breath."

After his passing, his friends wanted to do something in memory of Scott and to continue his legacy. They decided to start a foundation:

Friends of Scott — Friends to Children with Cancer.

"They were a few forward-thinking teenagers sharing Scott's very own concern and caring spirit for children and their families coping with cancer," says Carmen.

The foundation's mission is to ensure that these children and their families get the emotional and financial support they need by holding events and through fundraising efforts.

"Due to

COVID-19, a number of our programs and events that we normally provide have been halted," says Carmen. "However, we will be sponsoring 25 families who are staying at the

Ronald McDonald House during the holidays. We have also partnered with the Ronald McDonald House for our backpack program. The backpacks will be given to families who have a child in the cancer care unit at

Rady Children's Hospital. Items in the backpacks are things families might need during their time at the hospital or at the Ronald McDonald House."

Friends of Scott is also holding a Hope for the Holidays gift card drive to provide financial support for families who have a child undergoing cancer treatment. And on January 29, 2021, the 20th anniversary of Scott's passing, Carmen says they plan to get the community involved by requesting that everyone change their profile photo for the day and use the hashtag #rememberingscottyd.

"It has been an honor to keep my promise to Scotty, to never forget him and continue his legacy."

To learn more about Friends of Scott — Friends to Children with Cancer, and to donate to the foundation, visit

friendsofscott.org.