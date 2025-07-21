Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadly cancers. The American Cancer Society projects that in 2025 roughly 1 in 5 cancer-related deaths will be caused by lung cancer. Over a lifetime, the chance of developing the disease is about 1 in 17 for men and 1 in 18 for women. And, if you’re thinking, “I don’t smoke, so these statistics don’t apply to me,” think again.

“Staying away from tobacco is still the single best thing anyone can do to cut their risk,” says Dr. Alex Sun, a diagnostic radiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “But screening also saves lives, especially for people who have ever smoked.”

If you do smoke, low-dose computed tomography (CT) is one of the best tools for early lung cancer detection.

The power of low dose CT screening

A low dose CT scan is the most sensitive tests for finding lung cancer early. This imaging procedure combines X-rays and computer technology. Here’s how it works:

Advanced imaging captures detailed cross sectional “slices” of the lungs, spotting growths as small as a grain of rice far earlier than a chest X-ray can.

The exam is painless and usually finishes in about ten minutes. You lie on a table that slides through a doughnut shaped scanner while it rotates around you.

Although the scan uses X-rays, the dose is low, about the same amount of natural background radiation most people receive over six months. For most eligible people, the benefit of early detection far outweighs this very small risk.

Who qualifies for yearly lung cancer screening?

Insurance will usually cover lung cancer screening once a year for beneficiaries if you meet the following criteria:

Ages 50 through 80 years old (or between 50 and 77 years old if on Medicare).

A 20 pack-year history of smoking (this means 1 pack a day for 20 years, two packs a day for 10 years).

A current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years.

If you are not sure about your pack year total or whether screening is right for you, talk with your primary care physician or pulmonologist.

Quick facts to remember

About 20 percent of all cancer deaths in the United States are from lung cancer.

Lifetime risk is roughly one in seventeen for men and one in eighteen for women.

One out of every five lung cancer deaths occur in people who never smoked.

The radiation from one low dose CT scan equals the natural background radiation you normally receive in six months.

Take home message

If you smoke, getting a yearly low dose CT scan can catch lung cancer early, when treatment works best. If you still smoke, quitting remains the most important step you can take for your lungs and overall health.

