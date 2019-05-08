The day parents meet their new child is one that will forever change the course of their lives. While families and caregivers hope and plan for an easy birth, unexpected changes can require quick action.

For Julio and Cristina Saldana, the delivery of their son, Martin, was the most special day of their lives. They were eager to meet him, as they waited patiently for several years to be parents. When an emergency arose during the early stages of delivery, they were concerned and not sure what to expect.

“We noticed baby Martin’s heart rate was dropping with each contraction,” says Erin Newberry, RN, a labor and delivery nurse at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “We quickly realized that the umbilical cord had slipped in front of his head, requiring urgent intervention and immediate delivery.”

Soon after she noticed that the baby was in distress, Newberry and a team of nurses and doctors safely transferred Cristina and Julio to the operating room to deliver Martin by emergency cesarean section.

“During the whole delivery, Erin stayed with me,” says Cristina. “She kept my husband and me calm while ensuring our baby would be safe.”

Now, Julio, who works in the café at Sharp Chula Vista, often visits with the nurse he says saved his son’s life. Knowing what life-changing moments happen in the hospital’s walls every day, he wanted to do more to honor her.

“Erin is Martin’s guardian angel,” says Julio. “She truly went above and beyond to care for my wife and our son, and we wanted to do something special for her.”

Through a program provided by the Sharp HealthCare Foundation, the Saldanas were able to honor Newberry by presenting her with her first Guardian Angel award. Sharp’s Guardian Angel program gives grateful patients and their loved ones the opportunity to support Sharp while paying tribute to caregivers who made a difference in their lives.

“It was such a surprise to see the Saldanas again,” says Newberry. “I loved getting to see how much Martin has grown over the past four months and was flattered to be recognized by them with this special award. It is such a privilege to be at my patients’ side as they welcome their precious new baby into the world; I am so honored to get to share in this special, intimate experience with my patients.”

Visit our Guardian Angel page to learn more or to honor a Sharp caregiver.