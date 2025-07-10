When Medgar Moya arrived at Sharp Memorial Hospital with worsening shortness of breath, he assumed it was just a respiratory infection. What he didn’t expect was a diagnosis of advanced heart failure or that within weeks, he’d be preparing for open heart surgery and exchanging wedding vows with his partner, Joana, in the hospital’s sixth-floor lobby.

Their story is one of resilience, love and trust — in each other and in the care they received at Sharp.

A path toward healing

Medgar and Joana had been living together when his symptoms began. What started as fatigue progressed into difficulty breathing, even with minimal activity. After being admitted to Sharp Memorial, he was quickly diagnosed with heart failure and his doctor recommended surgery.

“They were optimistic,” Medgar says. “They told me surgery could add many more years to my life, and that gave us hope.”

While the diagnosis was daunting, the support they received from the beginning stood out to the couple. “Some of the nurses have gone through similar procedures themselves or had family members who have,” Joana says. “That kind of understanding makes all the difference.”

Even the smallest details were handled with compassion. The intravenous therapy team, who had to use ultrasound to access Medgar’s veins due to complications from medications, took special care to keep him comfortable. “They weren’t just skilled — they were kind,” he shares.

“You’re not treated like a number here,” Joana adds. “You’re treated like a human being.”

A wedding to remember

As surgery approached, the couple made a decision they had long talked about — they would get married. Not next year, not when things settled down — but now.

“We already felt married,” Joana says. “But this was about making sure that I could speak on his behalf, care for him — not just emotionally, but legally.”

Thanks to a little-known program through the San Diego County Clerk’s Office, the couple arranged a bedside marriage license in less than 24 hours. Joana’s mother ran out to buy a dress, and Sharp team members quickly stepped in to transform the hospital lobby into a wedding venue. There were flowers, a heart-shaped wreath, a small cake and even a “private event” sign posted at the lobby entrance.

One nurse’s aide, who wasn’t typically assigned to Medgar’s care, heard about the wedding and quickly took initiative. "She asked if I had a dress and offered to help me get ready,” Joanna says. “She and my mom were walking down the hallway, mimicking wedding music sounds. It was the sweetest gesture, like they were my bridal squad."

The wedding, though untraditional, was filled with joy and personality. “I was in flip flops, and Medgar had those bright yellow hospital socks showing in every photo,” Joana laughs. “Honestly, we might make them part of the dress code for our next ceremony.”

“What also meant the world to us was seeing how our friends and family dropped everything just to be there with less than 24 hours’ notice,” Medgar said. “It made our impromptu wedding feel intentional and full of love.”

A life of service and a new chapter

Something Medgar doesn’t often mention is that he was once a family medicine doctor. “He left the field to care for his mother full time and eventually started working with people with special needs — that’s actually how we met,” Joanna says.

As a former medical professional, Medgar knows exceptional care when he sees it. “You can’t fake compassion,” he says. “At Sharp, you feel it in every interaction.”

An eye on the future

The newlyweds are looking forward to a future that includes long walks, home-cooked meals, painting and time with their new rescue puppy, Sully.

“We’ve already started making changes,” Joana says. “We’re going to cook healthier meals, have slower days, and be more intentional about our time together.”

Through every step, their gratitude for their Sharp Memorial care team remains unwavering. “We’ve had family treated at other hospitals before,” Joana says. “But this? This has been different. The compassion, the consistency, the personal care … it’s unmatched.”

Their message to others facing unexpected health challenges? “Stay hopeful,” Medgar says. “Lean on the people who love you. And trust that you’re in good hands.”

