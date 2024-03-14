Candy Elson, LCSW, is a lead social worker with Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center.

Candy loves seeing people recover and get better from acute mental health crisis. She also enjoys being able to provide support and education about treatment and resources to family members struggling with a family member with serious mental illness.

A strong believer in work-life balance, Candy loves to play golf, go to gym, ride her e-bike and travel the world.