Perhaps some of the most enjoyable visits Sharp hospital patients receive are from the four-legged, furry friends in the health care organization’s pet therapy program. In this program, volunteers and their certified dogs visit patients throughout the hospital to offer companionship and joy.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the dogs and their handlers put in their steps visiting areas from the intensive care unit to the cardiovascular floors. But for some volunteers, seeing patients in the behavioral health inpatient unit at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health is the most meaningful.

Volunteer Michelle Owens and her 5-year-old labrador shepherd mix, Max, have visited behavioral health unit patients across various hospitals for about three years. They joined the pet therapy volunteer program at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in summer 2024.

“The patients in behavioral health get so excited to see Max, and I can tell it makes them happy,” says Owens. “I feel like this unit needs pet therapy the most and his visits make a difference.”

Dog-gone good for patients

According to Ellen Lamke, a recreation specialist at the behavioral health hospital, patients come into Grossmont Hospital’s units struggling with depression, anxiety and thought disorders. Often, they have pulled away from their support system and meaningful activities.

“When patients engage with our pet therapy dogs and their handlers, they connect both socially and emotionally,” Lamke says. “They share stories of their pets and the unconditional support they received from them. This reminds them of the love, happiness and joy they felt through interactions with their own pets.”

Pet therapy dogs and handlers visit patients in their rooms and common areas. Michelle and Max typically meet patients in the courtyard of Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. Patients enjoy petting, brushing and playing catch with Max. Owens and Max also walk with patients, and Owens happily answers their questions about him.

Staff have noticed that patients’ moods change significantly after a visit from a therapy dog and their handler. They go from dull, flat, saddened, nervous or anxious to joyful.

“Dogs are nature’s anti-anxiety medication,” adds Candy Elson, the lead medical social worker at the hospital. “In fact, scientific studies indicate that petting a dog releases pleasure hormones, or endorphins, and is a chemical- and substance-free way to feel good.”

Perfectly suited for the job

Andy Patterson and his 9-year-old dog, Jasper, a Leonberger, also volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. Jasper has enjoyed visiting patients at the hospital for six years. Patterson has been involved in pet therapy for over a decade and has also volunteered with the pet therapy program at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Patterson says that Jasper’s typical Leonberger temperament — “very quiet and gentle” — and his love of people make Jasper a great therapy dog.

“Although I am very happy to visit anywhere we are needed, I do like visiting the patients in the behavioral health unit, as I think they are often more interactive,” says Patterson. “Most of the time, the visits are pleasant and very much appreciated.”

Both Patterson and Owens find value in volunteering in the pet therapy program. They encourage others who might be interested to join them.

“Volunteer if it makes you happy,” says Owens. “It is very gratifying to me. It allows your dog to be kind to others and put a smile on their faces.”

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at Sharp Grossmont; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.