HomeSharp Health News
For the media

Dogs bring joy to patients with mental illness

By The Health News Team | January 6, 2025
Andy Patterson and Michelle Owens of Sharp Grossmont Hospital with dogs Jasper and Max

Andy Patterson with Jasper, a Leonberger, and Michelle Owens with Max, a labrador shepherd mix.

Perhaps some of the most enjoyable visits Sharp hospital patients receive are from the four-legged, furry friends in the health care organization’s pet therapy program. In this program, volunteers and their certified dogs visit patients throughout the hospital to offer companionship and joy.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the dogs and their handlers put in their steps visiting areas from the intensive care unit to the cardiovascular floors. But for some volunteers, seeing patients in the behavioral health inpatient unit at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health is the most meaningful.

Volunteer Michelle Owens and her 5-year-old labrador shepherd mix, Max, have visited behavioral health unit patients across various hospitals for about three years. They joined the pet therapy volunteer program at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in summer 2024.

“The patients in behavioral health get so excited to see Max, and I can tell it makes them happy,” says Owens. “I feel like this unit needs pet therapy the most and his visits make a difference.”

Dog-gone good for patients

According to Ellen Lamke, a recreation specialist at the behavioral health hospital, patients come into Grossmont Hospital’s units struggling with depression, anxiety and thought disorders. Often, they have pulled away from their support system and meaningful activities.

“When patients engage with our pet therapy dogs and their handlers, they connect both socially and emotionally,” Lamke says. “They share stories of their pets and the unconditional support they received from them. This reminds them of the love, happiness and joy they felt through interactions with their own pets.”

Pet therapy dogs and handlers visit patients in their rooms and common areas. Michelle and Max typically meet patients in the courtyard of Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. Patients enjoy petting, brushing and playing catch with Max. Owens and Max also walk with patients, and Owens happily answers their questions about him.

Staff have noticed that patients’ moods change significantly after a visit from a therapy dog and their handler. They go from dull, flat, saddened, nervous or anxious to joyful.

“Dogs are nature’s anti-anxiety medication,” adds Candy Elson, the lead medical social worker at the hospital. “In fact, scientific studies indicate that petting a dog releases pleasure hormones, or endorphins, and is a chemical- and substance-free way to feel good.”

Perfectly suited for the job

Andy Patterson and his 9-year-old dog, Jasper, a Leonberger, also volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. Jasper has enjoyed visiting patients at the hospital for six years. Patterson has been involved in pet therapy for over a decade and has also volunteered with the pet therapy program at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Patterson says that Jasper’s typical Leonberger temperament — “very quiet and gentle” — and his love of people make Jasper a great therapy dog.

“Although I am very happy to visit anywhere we are needed, I do like visiting the patients in the behavioral health unit, as I think they are often more interactive,” says Patterson. “Most of the time, the visits are pleasant and very much appreciated.”

Both Patterson and Owens find value in volunteering in the pet therapy program. They encourage others who might be interested to join them.

“Volunteer if it makes you happy,” says Owens. “It is very gratifying to me. It allows your dog to be kind to others and put a smile on their faces.”

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at Sharp Grossmont; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Michelle Owens of Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Michelle Owens

Contributor

Michelle Owens is a volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Andy Patterson of Sharp HealthCare

Andy Patterson

Contributor

Andy Patterson is a volunteer at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

silhouette

Ellen Lamke

Contributor

Ellen Lamke is a recreation specialist at the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health.

Candy Elson of Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Candy Elson

Contributor

Candy Elson, LCSW, is a lead social worker with Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center.

Related topics

You might also like:

Chris Haynes dressed as Santa Claus with a family at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Sharp employee brings holiday cheer to NICU families

This health care assistant wears lots of hats. In December, he wears Santa’s.

Woman on couch reading news on a tablet
Top-10 health news stories of 2024

From appropriate toileting times to learning how not to start the day with anxiety, readers learned about hundreds of subjects on our health and wellness site.

Denise Kelly of Sharp HealthCare and the Julian Christmas Tree Ranch
Sharp employee brings cheer through holiday trees

Sharp HospiceCare employee Denise Kelly’s family business is a holiday tradition.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.