Dan McNamara is the manager of community relations at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where he oversees the Sharp Community Resource Center, formerly known as the Sharp Senior Resource Center.

Dan is no stranger to senior life, having worked in both the assisted living and hospice industries. While working as a barber in Kent, Ohio, he realized that some of his best haircuts and conversations happened with the older, wiser crowd. Realizing the treasure in seniors, he went on to get a degree in gerontology and nonprofit management. Dan still loves to have those barbershop conversations but now has the chance to offer more than just new hairstyles.

Dan believes that all people should be treated equal, especially seniors. He remains dedicated to serving others, taking the culmination of his education and industry experience to provide the best resources possible at the Community Resource Center.