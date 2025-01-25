Enhancing care access through community outreach (video)
The Sharp Community Resource Center is expanding its services to meet the needs of the entire San Diego community.
Dan McNamara is the manager of community relations at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where he oversees the Sharp Community Resource Center, formerly known as the Sharp Senior Resource Center.
Dan is no stranger to senior life, having worked in both the assisted living and hospice industries. While working as a barber in Kent, Ohio, he realized that some of his best haircuts and conversations happened with the older, wiser crowd. Realizing the treasure in seniors, he went on to get a degree in gerontology and nonprofit management. Dan still loves to have those barbershop conversations but now has the chance to offer more than just new hairstyles.
Dan believes that all people should be treated equal, especially seniors. He remains dedicated to serving others, taking the culmination of his education and industry experience to provide the best resources possible at the Community Resource Center.
The Sharp Community Resource Center is expanding its services to meet the needs of the entire San Diego community.
Being a caregiver takes courage, patience, persistence and the support of those around you.
Get to know the people and services of Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Community Resource Center.
Popular devices can help you stay connected with the older adults in your life.
Know when it’s time to suggest your parent stops driving, and how to talk about it.
Whether looking for yourself or an aging parent, here’s what you need to know.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.