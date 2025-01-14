The Senior Resource Center at Sharp Grossmont Hospital has a new mission — and name. Now known as the Sharp Community Resource Center, the facility is expanding its services to meet the needs of the entire San Diego community.

The center, which previously catered exclusively to older adults, now serves individuals of all ages and offers a wide range of health resources, education and support.

“We want to ensure that everyone in our community has access to vital health services and resources,” says Dan McNamara, Sharp Grossmont’s manager of community relations, who oversees the center. "Our aim is to reach all individuals — whether they’re younger people seeking information on wellness, older adults who want to stay active, or families navigating the health system."

From senior-focused to inclusive care

The Community Resource Center has spent over 30 years primarily serving older adults, offering support in areas like fall prevention, Medicare guidance and caregiver workshops. But as the demand for broader health services grew, the team knew it was time to rethink their approach.

McNamara says the transition was a natural fit. The center offers programs and resources covering topics like nutrition and fitness, mental health and grief, providing support for all ages.

Natalie Ford, senior programs representative at the center, emphasized the importance of this shift in meeting the diverse needs of the community.

"Our community is so much more than just one demographic, and our services now reflect that," Ford says. "We’ve always been committed to helping older adults, and we’ll continue to do so, but now we can engage with individuals at every stage of life."

Connecting the community to vital resources

One of the key benefits of the Community Resource Center is its ability to act as a bridge between the community and local health services. It plays a crucial role in connecting people with the tools they need to improve their health and navigate the sometimes-complicated health care landscape.

“We focus on building connections and helping people access services like free health screenings, support groups and educational seminars,” McNamara says. “We also try to make it fun. One of my favorite events is a monthly walking group we host called ‘Walk with a Doc.’ People join a doctor at a local park and can ask health-related questions in a relaxed, informal setting.”

Beyond offering information, Ford says their purpose is genuinely about empowering individuals.

"We want people to leave the center feeling confident about their health," she says. “Whether it’s managing a chronic condition or learning about nutrition, we aim to provide them with the knowledge and resources they need to live healthier lives.”

The center offers information on a wide range of health topics, including:

Behavioral health

Diabetes management

Cancer

Aging and independent services

Dementia

It also continues to offer valuable programs for older adults, such as balance and fall prevention workshops, advance care planning, fitness classes and seminars on managing chronic health conditions. The expanded focus has also created opportunities for new classes on preventive health, mindfulness and navigating health care.

“Helping people understand their health care coverage is just as important as teaching them to manage a chronic condition like diabetes,” McNamara says. "Our staff ensures community members get the right information, the right care and the right resources when they need them."

Looking ahead

As the center continues to evolve, McNamara sees more opportunities on the horizon. “We’re always listening to the community and adjusting to its needs,” he says.

Ultimately, the shift to the Sharp Community Resource Center is about building a healthier, more empowered community.

“We want patients and their families to know our support doesn’t end when they leave the hospital,” Ford said. “Whether it’s connecting them with a support group or health screenings, we’re here for the long run.”

