Kate Wayne is the vice president of Philanthropy for Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals.

After completing her Masters from the Lily School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, Kate had the opportunity to move to San Diego to work for the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare — and has been proud to grow in her career.

She is honored to work with a community that so generously donates, providing support to the system's incredible caregivers. Choosing Sharp for her own health, and for the health of her family, she is grateful to all the employees and physicians who are an integral part of The Sharp Experience.