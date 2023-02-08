More than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For community members in San Diego’s East County, Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit has a long-standing history of providing excellent, compassionate care to patients with mental health concerns and their families since the 1970s.

The department serves a wide array of behavioral health disorders and diagnoses and provides both inpatient and outpatient services. Sharp Grossmont is also the only hospital in East County with a dedicated psychiatric assessment team that treats patients seen in the emergency room.

However, after four decades, the hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit is ready for a makeover. What once was the “latest and greatest” in 1970s décor is now outdated. Sharp Grossmont is reviving this clinical space to better meet patient care and safety needs with a modernized atmosphere and enhanced design.

Encouraging healing in a revitalized environment

With the generosity of the Price Philanthropies and 105 independent donors, Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit remodel will now include:

A more welcoming, safe and serene front entrance with new landscaping, signage, surfaces and lighting

A redesign of the center’s two patios — featuring new shade structures, furniture and landscaping, as well as a soothing garden feature — to create a more beautiful and natural environment better suited for meditation and reflection

A more homelike interior environment supportive of family-centered care, with new and safer furnishings, including couches, chairs and meeting tables

New patio window treatments that let more natural light flow into adjoining spaces

New artwork, murals and indoor plants to provide a more uplifting environment

According to a 2015 study, nature is a key component of having a healing environment. Integrating nature through gardens or garden views has been shown to reduce stress and improve the cohesion of mind, body and spirit. With these improvements, healing will be encouraged in a relaxing environment, where the quality of care will match the appearance of the center.

In fact, Sharp Grossmont has always strived to provide exceptional care in healing environments. In 2018, the hospital was awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. The Planetree Model empowers patients and families through information and education; encourages "healing partnerships" with caregivers; and recognizes the importance of architectural and interior design in the healing process.

Donors’ generosity, exceptional care and enhanced design improve outcomes

“Price Philanthropies Foundation is honored to support Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit upgrade,” said Robert Price. “We are grateful for Sharp HealthCare’s longstanding commitment to provide high quality behavioral health care to all San Diegans in need — and for their commitment to the uninsured and underserved in particular.”

According to Price, the mission of Price Philanthropies Foundation is to improve life opportunities for underserved youth, their families and their communities. The revitalization of the Behavioral Health Unit is just one example of the work the foundation supports.

“The generous donation made by Price Philanthropies and individual donors will enable our behavioral health patients to continue to receive the highest quality care and support in a warm and welcoming environment,” says Roseann Giordano, director of Behavioral Health at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “The Behavioral Health team at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is not only excited for these renovations to our building, but also encouraged to continue providing The Sharp Experience in a place where we are proud to care for patients.”

Kate Wayne, director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Foundation recognizes and thanks all those that played a role in raising funds for this project. Established in 1985, the Grossmont Hospital Foundation enhances the current and future health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through support of patient care, health education, clinical research and major capital projects at Sharp Grossmont and Sharp HospiceCare.

“Sharp Grossmont Hospital is grateful to Price Philanthropies Foundation, the County Supervisors of San Diego County, the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation and many individuals who gave to support this important effort that will positively impact patients and their loved one’s while being cared for at Sharp Grossmont Hospital,” she says.

