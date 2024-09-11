Mary Heineke is a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health.



Mary enjoys the opportunity to see people during an emotional or life-changing moment. She has the privilege of helping people develop insight and regain resiliency, ultimately managing the mental illness that contributes to their current distress.



In her free time, Mary and her husband spend time cooking or taking their dog on long walks. She loves crafting and creating things out of building blocks with her grandson.