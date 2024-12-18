Perinatal mental health: More than postpartum depression
Mental health disorders are a common pregnancy complication, and can include disorders such as postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.
Is it the most wonderful time of the year – or the most worrisome? According to a 2023 survey, 90% of adults in the U.S. say they’re stressed during the holiday season. And the reasons are aplenty — from worrying about finances and conquering shopping lists to missing loved ones and anticipating family conflict, the holidays have some people feeling overwhelmed.
“As we know, the holidays provide additional stress to our regular stress,” says Mary Heineke, licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health. “We're talking about spending money, shopping, family — all the extra things we do over the holidays.”
But it doesn’t have to be that way, Heineke says. If you remind yourself not to stress the small stuff throughout the season, you might just find yourself recapturing some of that holiday magic that the Christmas carols promise.
Here’s how Heineke recommends you handle some of the holidays’ biggest stressors:
“If you find yourself feeling more stress than joy during the holidays, take a step back and see what’s weighing on your mind,” Heineke says. “If it’s not a must-have or must-do, grant yourself permission to just say no. Aim for pleasure, not perfection, cut yourself some slack, set those boundaries, and have a happy holiday season!”
Learn more about mental health; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Mental health disorders are a common pregnancy complication, and can include disorders such as postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.
Sharp HospiceCare employee Denise Kelly’s family business is a holiday tradition.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.