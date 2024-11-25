Does it seem like you’re incredibly busy during the holidays? For most people, the answer to that question would be a resounding “Yes!” The holidays can add several items to your daily to-do list, from attending holiday gatherings to wrapping gifts, decorating the house, cooking, shopping and more.

However, doing more is not always the answer to achieving a happy holiday season. Sometimes, you simply need to do less.

Try these ways to do less and, as a result, you might find yourself enjoying the holidays more:

1 Don’t overextend yourself. “If only I had a few more hours or days, I could get it all done.” While this might be how you feel, it’s essential to ask yourself what the cost could be to get those extra hours. Prioritize rest and sleep, and don’t let self-care go by the wayside to avoid feeling that extra seasonal stress. 2 Don’t overspend. Sometimes, people set their gift-giving bar too high — and get too expensive gifts. They charge gifts on credit cards and then find themselves stressed well beyond the holidays as they try to pay off debt. Setting and following a budget can help with the pressure to spend, spend, spend. 3 Get creative with gifts. Are you overwhelmed by your holiday shopping list? Gifts don’t always have to be bought. Save yourself a trip to the shops. Writing a heartfelt card or offering to help someone with a project or childcare can mean just as much, if not more, than a store-bought item. 4 Learn to politely decline. When your calendar is overflowing with engagements and obligations, it’s OK to say, “No, thank you.” There’s no need to attend every event you’re invited to or to host the neighborhood holiday party. If planning, attending and entertaining feels overwhelming, give yourself an out. Other times of the year are less hectic, offering more time to socialize — and, often, a more enjoyable experience. 5 Set boundaries with family. Holidays can be difficult for families, especially when if a loved one chooses not to participate in a family event, risking backlash. Everyone has to base decisions about what they will join in on what is best for them and their mental health. If you have family members you don’t feel safe around, don’t go where they will be. It’s OK to say no — you are not responsible for other people's happiness. Learning to set clear boundaries will free you of the stress of trying to please others. 6 Keep decorations simple. Seeing all the decorations in stores and around the neighborhood can be stimulating. But your decorations can be simple. Use what you have and if you need to buy decorations, look at resale shops for cost-friendly items. Set a budget and stick with it. Just remember, what goes up must come down and be stored away. 7 Skip the extra dessert and cocktail. Some might often think the holidays are about treating themselves without limits. What’s one more cocktail or slice of cake? Then, they realize that the adverse outcomes from overeating and drinking far outweigh the benefits, especially in January when they may try to reach a healthy weight or address the health risks of having too much sugar and alcohol. Make the holidays a time to celebrate without making food or alcohol the focus. Your gut and brain will thank you for it. 8 Don’t worry. Just discussing the holidays can cause some people to worry and even lose sleep. Worrying has never solved a problem — and has undoubtably caused problems. Create a worry-free zone in your home, like your bedroom. Use this space to relax and let go of worry. When you find yourself worrying, ask yourself, “Is this something I have control over?” If so, list what you can do about it and take action. If not, accept and let go so you have some peace of mind. Practice mindfulness daily or whenever you feel it’s necessary to boost your mental and emotional health and well-being.

The bottom line is that it’s important to let go of the need to do more over the holidays. Think of this season as a time to do more of what you like to do and less of the “must” and “have to” do things.

