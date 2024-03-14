Meera Clytone, MS, is a licensed certified cancer genetic counselor with Sharp. Her team offers inherited cancer risk assessment, counseling and personalized screening recommendations.

Clytone always knew she wanted a career that involved supporting people. She saw how many lives were touched by cancer and chose to help those dealing with difficult decisions. Knowing the long and challenging process they often face, she feels grateful to be a source of information.

Someday she hopes to be involved in projects that customize mutations and cancer risk management recommendations, considering a person's ancestry.