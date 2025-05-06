When Brandon Hnedak, then 34, discovered a gene in his family linked to colon cancer, he knew immediate action was necessary. After undergoing genetic testing, he was diagnosed with Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition that significantly increases the risk of certain cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

This revelation followed his mother’s survival of two types of cancer and the loss of his uncle to colon cancer at 67. Initially, Brandon thought the genetic condition might skip generations, but genetic testing confirmed he carried the Lynch syndrome gene mutation.

Brandon’s care team at Sharp HealthCare, including Dr. Brent Rathbun, an internal medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, and Sharp genetic counselor Meera Clytone, explained the importance of proactive measures.

"Genetic counseling is about empowering individuals with knowledge and helping them navigate complex medical information, including undergoing appropriate genetic testing," says Clytone. "Our goal is to provide clarity and support so patients can make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

“Knowing my risk gave me a clear plan,” Brandon says.

Proactive health care decisions

As part of his care plan, Brandon now gets colonoscopies every two years instead of the typical ten-year interval.

The diagnosis also prompted Brandon to make significant lifestyle changes. He cut certain foods and oils from his diet to reduce strain on his system. “I started focusing on the big picture — eating better, exercising regularly and improving my sleep. It was like flipping a switch to become a better version of myself,” he says.

For Brandon, Lynch syndrome isn’t just about managing his health today — it also shapes his future plans. He dreams of meeting a life partner and starting a family, but knowing his genetic condition, he has already considered the possibility of adoption. He understands the importance of being upfront with a future partner about his decision, ensuring they can navigate these choices together.

“I’m grateful to have this information now because if I didn’t find out until my 40s or 50s, I would have missed valuable time to manage it and catch anything early,” Brandon says.

A hopeful perspective

Though the road hasn’t been easy — with navigating and managing various medical tests — Brandon feels optimistic. He credits his support team, including his family and Sharp’s Cancer Genetic Counseling Program, for helping him feel informed and secure.

The program offers comprehensive support for individuals concerned about their genetic risk for cancer. Expert genetic counselors provide personalized risk assessments, genetic testing and tailored prevention strategies to help people understand their cancer risk and make informed decisions about their health.

Brandon’s story is a reminder that understanding your genetic risks can lead to informed decisions, improved health and hope for the future. “Having answers instead of living in the unknown makes all the difference,” he says.

