Shelley Federhart’s world turned upside down when she received a breast cancer diagnosis. As part of her comprehensive treatment plan, Shelley’s doctors at Sharp recommended genetic counseling.

Surprisingly, genetic testing revealed that Shelley carried a gene mutation that put her at a greater risk for developing melanoma — a type of skin cancer — and not a mutation that increased breast cancer risk.

Though she already receives skin checks from a doctor every six months, Shelley shared the new information with her adult children to ensure they sought regular screenings. She and her children are also now taking additional preventive measures to lower their skin cancer risk.

Shelley’s experience underscores the importance of genetic counseling as an important part of any cancer treatment plan. Shelley’s doctors at Sharp, breast surgeon Dr. Noran Barry and oncologist Dr. Andrew Hampshire, recommend genetic counseling as a way for patients and their care teams to have a fuller understanding of a patient’s health and potential genetic risks for developing other cancers.

“Knowing your family history and getting genetic testing when it’s indicated is critical to making informed decisions about your cancer treatment and surveillance for your family for generations to come,” Dr. Noran Barry says.

Guidance through the genetic counseling process

Sharp’s Cancer Genetic Counseling Program offers comprehensive support for patients like Shelley who are seeking more information about their genetic risk for cancer. Patients meet one-on-one with specially trained genetic counselors who provide personalized risk assessments, genetic testing recommendations and tailored prevention strategies to help patients understand their cancer risk and make informed decisions about their health.

Shelley vividly recalls how Meera Clytone, her genetic counselor, guided her through the entire process with exceptional clarity.

“Meera was helpful at breaking down complex genetic information into understandable terms, which was particularly valuable during such a stressful period,” Federhart says. “The most impactful aspect of Meera’s counseling was her ability to explain the ‘why’ behind each step.”

Amid the overwhelming amount of information thrown at her, Shelley says Meera’s guidance helped her feel confident in her understanding of the genetic counseling process.

Counseling’s role in the overall treatment journey

Genetic counseling played a crucial role in Shelley’s treatment journey at Sharp. It provided her with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about her health care.

“I was able to take detailed notes, discuss the implications with my family and understand the significance of my genetic markers,” Shelley says. “Meera explained how these markers could potentially affect my children, offering a deeper insight into what a positive result meant.”

Although Shelley says that being well-informed can be both empowering and intimidating, it ultimately helped her feel more in control of her treatment plan.

“A year after my lumpectomy, I feel confident about my ongoing care,” she says. “Being vigilant can be quite time-consuming, but understanding the reasons behind each step gives me the motivation I need to continue caring for myself.”

Learn more about Cancer genetic counseling at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.