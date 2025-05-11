Olga Hays is the manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare.

As a wellness coach and ACE-certified personal trainer, Olga is dedicated to helping others take responsibility for their health. She is passionate about nutrition, fitness and self-empowerment. In her spare time, Olga is a devoted gym junkie, National Physique Committee figure competitor, healthy home cook and billiards enthusiast.

