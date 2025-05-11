Is fear preventing you from setting healthy boundaries?
Setting boundaries can help you take control of your life and protect your mental and emotional well-being.
Olga Hays is the manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare.
As a wellness coach and ACE-certified personal trainer, Olga is dedicated to helping others take responsibility for their health. She is passionate about nutrition, fitness and self-empowerment. In her spare time, Olga is a devoted gym junkie, National Physique Committee figure competitor, healthy home cook and billiards enthusiast.
To learn more about our health classes, call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).
Setting boundaries can help you take control of your life and protect your mental and emotional well-being.
There is significant evidence that exercise can help you fall — and stay — asleep.
Examining your eating patterns and making behavior changes can help you make healthy improvements.
Start the new year right and include these 5 healthy habits in your daily routine.
Strength training is a good way to prevent the weakness and frailty that can come with age — and to help you live a longer, healthier life.
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.