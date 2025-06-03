Are wearable health trackers accurate?
If you want to improve your overall stability, strength, posture and mobility, consider including wall exercises in your fitness routine.
According to Olga Hays, manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare, wall exercises are a versatile and effective way to boost your fitness routine from the comfort of your home. These exercises use a wall as a prop to add resistance without needing any equipment, making them more accessible, safe and joint-friendly. Their simplicity can lead to more frequent workouts and better overall health.
While many people cite lack of time, costly gym memberships or a need for fancy equipment as barriers to working out, wall exercises address their primary concerns:
Convenience: You can sneak in a wall workout anywhere.
Accessibility: Suitable for any fitness level.
No equipment required: No gym, mats or weights are needed.
Safety: Easy to modify to adjust to any fitness level.
How to get started
Hays recommends the following wall exercises for beginners or anyone interested in starting a wall exercise routine:
Depending on which you perform, wall exercises can benefit specific muscle groups, including the shoulders, neck, quads, glutes and core muscles.
“Wall exercises are safe, accessible, cost effective and easy on the joints,” says Hays. “They engage body muscles differently than floor exercises because the wall adds an element of resistance and stability, allowing for effective muscle activation even during seemingly easy movements.”
