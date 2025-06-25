HomeSharp Health News
Seated exercises for airplane travel (video)

By The Health News Team | June 25, 2025

Being on a plane for a prolonged period can take a toll on your body. Extended sitting may cause muscle tightness, stiffness and reduced circulation, all of which can increase the risk of discomfort— even blood clots.

To help prevent these issues and ease stiffness, it’s important to move often throughout your flight. Olga Hays, manager of employee well-being at Sharp HealthCare shares simple exercises that can be done in your plane seat. They can help release muscle tension, gently stretch the body and promote healthy blood flow.

During long flights, perform these exercises every 1 to 2 hours for 5 minutes. Additionally, consider walking in the aisles once the seatbelt sign is off to improve blood flow.

Watch the video above for step-by-step directions on airplane exercises.

Learn more about exercise and fitness; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

