Sandra Reynaga is a licensed marriage and family therapist with the maternal mental health program at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.



She became interested in supporting the perinatal population when she was working as a Home Visitor with military families who were navigating early parenthood. In her current role at Sharp, she helps moms make sense of their experience as they expand their families.



"The changes that happen during this transition can stir up so much emotionally," she says. "Bearing witness to the progress that takes place is an honor."