Mother with newborn receiving in-person counseling support with a specialized psychiatrist.

Maternal Mental Health Program

It’s OK to need help. You deserve care, too.

At Sharp HealthCare, we offer an intensive outpatient program that provides specialized care for people who are pregnant or recently had a baby and are experiencing moderate to severe postpartum mental health conditions affecting their daily lives.

Known as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs), these conditions include perinatal and postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychosis.

Our expert teams are here to ensure you receive personalized care in a safe and respectful environment. We offer:

  • Assessment by a specialized psychiatrist and nurse practitioner

  • Education and treatment

  • Individual counseling and support

  • Group therapy

  • Hybrid in-person and virtual therapy

  • Medication management

We can help

Call us to learn more or make an appointment.

Call 858-836-8309

Understanding perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs)

Frequently asked questions

Experience our postpartum classes and events

Going home with baby

Postpartum classes and support groups

Help and guidance for expecting parents, including preparing for delivery and baby care basics.

Mother comforting her baby on the couch with laundry
Mental health concerns during and after pregnancy

Mental health disorders are common during pregnancy and can include postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.

Sad woman holding her sleeping baby
Talking about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders

More than just “baby blues,” postpartum depression is very real and can affect both moms and dads.

Mother breastfeeding her baby
The emotional challenges of breastfeeding

Self-compassion and support can make the difference when it comes to tackling the challenges of breastfeeding.