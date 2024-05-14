Maternal Mental Health Program

Postpartum classes and support groups
Help and guidance for expecting parents, including preparing for delivery and baby care basics.
It’s OK to need help. You deserve care, too.
At Sharp HealthCare, we offer an intensive outpatient program that provides specialized care for people who are pregnant or recently had a baby and are experiencing moderate to severe postpartum mental health conditions affecting their daily lives.
Known as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs), these conditions include perinatal and postpartum depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychosis.
Our expert teams are here to ensure you receive personalized care in a safe and respectful environment. We offer:
Assessment by a specialized psychiatrist and nurse practitioner
Education and treatment
Individual counseling and support
Group therapy
Hybrid in-person and virtual therapy
Medication management
Mental health disorders are common during pregnancy and can include postpartum depression, anxiety, OCD and PTSD.
More than just “baby blues,” postpartum depression is very real and can affect both moms and dads.