Why do men disconnect when stressed?
Research shows men tend to pull away and suppress their feelings when stressed. Learn how stress impacts men’s health and how to manage it.
Although motherhood can bring immense joy, a child’s birth can also bring stress and intense feelings of overwhelm and detachment. The period after having a baby, known as the postnatal period, can be very isolating.
According to the American Medical Association, 51% of mothers in the U.S. with young children feel serious loneliness, which is increasingly seen as a risk factor for depression. For some women, these feelings contribute to perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs).
“Pregnancy and the postnatal period constitute major life changes that can impact all aspects of a woman’s life,” says Sandra Reynaga, a Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital licensed marriage and family therapist with Sharp’s Maternal Mental Health Program. “Loneliness plays a primary role in perinatal depression, as does feeling disconnected or unsupported.”
There are many reasons why the time period after having a baby can feel isolating:
How to cope
There are ways that new parents can cope with loneliness, Reynaga says. Asking a loved one to help you try these suggestions — and make time for them — can make a difference.
To cope with loneliness, make an effort to:
Connect with friends and family.
Seek out other people going through similar experiences, such as through joining a support group.
Prioritize self-care.
Follow a routine.
“We have seen that the parents who were able to make meaningful connections with those who they perceived to struggle similarly to them can be very reassuring,” Reynaga says. “Parents with supported networks were able to lessen distress and feelings of isolation.”
What’s more, Reynaga says that taking care of your own needs, such as eating regular meals or going for a short walk each day, can contribute to overall positive feelings and well-being.
If you or a loved one are experiencing moderate to severe mental health conditions in the postpartum period, support from health care professionals can help reduce the burden. Talk with your primary care provider or OBGYN about treatment options.
Learn more about Sharp HealthCare’s Maternal Mental Health Program; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Sandra Reynaga is a licensed marriage and family therapist with the maternal mental health program at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
Research shows men tend to pull away and suppress their feelings when stressed. Learn how stress impacts men’s health and how to manage it.
Seven Sharp hospitals have been designated as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2024 Healthcare Equality Index.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.