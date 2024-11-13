Serene Carruthers, LMFT, is the Manager of Operational Excellence at Sharp HealthCare.

Serene knew from a young age that her purpose was to serve others. As a teacher in her early career, she realized how much she loved peoples' stories, and found she made an impact when working with families.

In her role at Sharp, she is honored to walk alongside people at various points in their recovery journey. She feels privileged to be a part of their story and witness the transformation that happens when someone chooses recovery.