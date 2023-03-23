Deaths due to drug overdose remain a health crisis in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there were more than 100,000 drug overdose fatalities in 2022. This includes deaths from opioid overdoses, such as from fentanyl, a synthetic drug that’s 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and heroin.



“Opioids — including morphine, heroin and many other powerful painkillers — are depressants, which, taken in dangerous amounts, can slow down the body’s heart rate,” says Dr. Zachary Shinar, an emergency medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “Misused prescription opioids or illicit ones can also hinder the body’s central nervous system from properly regulating respiratory functions and cause unconsciousness.”



According to Dr. Shiner, this can result in death or various medical complications, including brain damage. Not receiving enough oxygen for several minutes or even seconds can lead to issues, he says, including permanent vision and hearing impairment, and loss of coordination and balance.



This is why knowing the signs of a drug overdose is so vital. Fast action can save someone’s life.



Symptoms of a drug overdose include the following:

Confusion

Seizures

Vomiting

Small pupils

Low body temperature

Pale or blue, clammy skin, such as blue or purple lips or fingertips

How to help someone having an overdose



An individual suspected of having an overdose should receive immediate medical help. People with loved ones who have a drug addiction should consider carrying naloxone, a medication that helps to reverse effects from an opioid overdose. The medicine comes in either an injectable form or a nasal spray — commonly known under the brand name Narcan — and is available from pharmacists, local public health groups or health departments.



“It is critical to still get medical attention even after receiving naloxone,” says Dr. Shinar. “The medicine works in the body for only 30 to 90 minutes. So, depending on the effect of the opioids in the body, an individual may need multiple doses of naloxone or further treatment.”



Recognize the signs of a substance use disorder



While not necessarily always the case, an opioid overdose may indicate that an individual has a substance use disorder (SUD). This is a behavioral health condition in which someone struggles to discontinue substance use despite experiencing many substance-related problems.



“It is important to understand that people continue use despite significant negative life events and their desire or intent to stop,” says Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center. “Therefore, it is imperative that people seek treatment.”

Warning signs of a SUD include:

Increased use of the substance

Neglecting responsibilities at home, work or school

Experiencing legal, interpersonal or professional troubles

Feeling anxious, apathetic or depressed

Abandoning usual hobbies and social activities

Various treatment options, including effective and safe medications taken under a medical professional’s supervision, can help an individual recover from addiction.



“Addiction never impacts only the person using the substance,” Carruthers says. “Helping the patient and their family get the education and support they need is critical to the healing process.”

Learn about Sharp McDonald Center’s addiction treatment services.