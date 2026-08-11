Deaths due to drug overdose remain a health crisis in the U.S. Between January 2025 and January 2026, there were approximately 70,000 drug overdose fatalities . This number includes deaths from opioid overdoses, such as from fentanyl , a synthetic drug that’s 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and heroin.



“Opioids — including morphine, heroin and many other powerful painkillers — are depressants, which, when taken in dangerous amounts, can slow down the body’s heart rate,” says Dr. Zachary Shinar, an emergency medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “Misused prescription opioids or illicit ones can also hinder the body’s central nervous system from properly regulating respiratory functions and cause unconsciousness.”



According to Dr. Shinar, the loss of respiratory function — namely, the ability to breathe — can result in significant medical complications. Not receiving enough oxygen for several minutes, even seconds, can lead to loss of coordination, permanent vision and hearing impairment, brain damage and death.



How to help someone having an overdose

Knowing the signs of a drug overdose is vital because fast action can save someone’s life.



Symptoms of a drug overdose include the following:

Confusion

Seizures

Vomiting

Small pupils

Low body temperature

Pale or blue, clammy skin, such as blue or purple lips or fingertips

An individual suspected of having an overdose should receive immediate medical help. People with loved ones who have a drug addiction should consider carrying naloxone, a medication that helps to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The medicine comes in either an injectable form or a nasal spray — commonly known under the brand name Narcan — and is available from pharmacists, local public health groups or health departments.



“It is critical to still get medical attention even after receiving naloxone,” says Dr. Shinar. “The medicine works in the body for only 30 to 90 minutes. So, depending on the effect of the opioids in the body, an individual may need multiple doses of naloxone or further treatment.”



Recognize the signs of a substance use disorder



While not necessarily always the case, an opioid overdose may indicate that an individual has a substance use disorder (SUD). An SUD is a behavioral health condition in which someone struggles to discontinue substance use despite experiencing many substance-related problems.



“It's not just about using drugs or alcohol,” says Goldie Wright, LMFT, lead therapist at Sharp McDonald Center. “People often use substances to cope with life’s challenges, whether that’s stress at work, raising a family or living with trauma. For many, it becomes a way to get through the day.”



Wright says there are three signs that set an SUD apart from heavy use:

A physical dependence on the substance

An increased tolerance

A negative impact on someone’s life, such as work or relationships

According to Wright, quitting isn’t simply a matter of willpower.



“When a substance becomes part of how you cope, your brain and body can start to depend on it,” she says. “As tolerance builds, you may need it just to feel normal. Recovery starts with safely retraining your brain, including therapy and medical support, to help your body and brain adjust without the substance."



Wright notes that recovery is an ongoing journey rather than a single turning point, and loved ones can play an important role in the process. Sharp McDonald Center offers free family programming twice a week, along with a free weekly aftercare group where patients can connect with alumni, some of whom have more than 15 years of sobriety.



“It’s really difficult to be successful if you’re doing it alone on an island,” says Wright. “When you reach out for help, you don’t have to be alone anymore.”



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