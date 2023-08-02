A ‘life-changing’ addiction recovery journey (video)

By The Health News Team | August 2, 2023

Cody Kreutz says his experience with addiction began when he was young.

“I remember always being interested in substances, always wanting to try a cigarette,” he says. “I couldn’t wait until alcohol was around.”

Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, explains that addiction occurs when an individual struggles to stop using substances despite negative, serious consequences.

Over the years, Cody’s addiction worsened. Finally, when he was 33 years old, he made the decision to receive help at Sharp McDonald Center, a Sharp HealthCare addiction treatment center. With time, personal effort and help from his Sharp care team, Cody began his addiction recovery treatment.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Cody says.

Today, he leads a joyful, thriving life with his wife and their three children.

Watch the video above to learn more about Cody’s recovery journey.

Learn more about substance use treatment services at Sharp McDonald Center.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Serene Carruthers of Sharp McDonald Center

Serene Carruthers

Contributor

Serene Carruthers, LMFT, is the manager of Sharp McDonald Center.

Related topics

You might also like:

People drinking wine
When does drinking become a problem?

It’s important to know the effects of excessive alcohol use and how to find help when drinking goes from simply social to excessive.

Jim Stevenson of San Diego
Specialized surgery helps patient enjoy food again

A minimally invasive procedure relieved Jim Stevenson’s discomfort during swallowing, which was caused by a condition known as achalasia.

Carly Ferry of San Diego at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Breast cancer survivor’s message to others: Get screened

Carly Ferry’s life changed one morning as she was getting dressed and felt a small bump.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up