Cody Kreutz says his experience with addiction began when he was young.

“I remember always being interested in substances, always wanting to try a cigarette,” he says. “I couldn’t wait until alcohol was around.”

Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, explains that addiction occurs when an individual struggles to stop using substances despite negative, serious consequences.

Over the years, Cody’s addiction worsened. Finally, when he was 33 years old, he made the decision to receive help at Sharp McDonald Center, a Sharp HealthCare addiction treatment center. With time, personal effort and help from his Sharp care team, Cody began his addiction recovery treatment.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Cody says.

Today, he leads a joyful, thriving life with his wife and their three children.

Watch the video above to learn more about Cody’s recovery journey.

Learn more about substance use treatment services at Sharp McDonald Center.