More Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined. “One in five people are affected by skin cancer, and every hour, someone dies of melanoma, which is the deadliest form of the disease,” says Dr. Mona Mofid, a board-certified dermatologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Most often, skin cancer develops because of exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which damage the DNA of skin cells. However, manmade sources, such as tanning beds, have given rise to the alarming increase of melanoma cases in young women — now the second most common form of cancer in women ages 15-29.

Although melanoma is less common than some other types of skin cancer, it’s the most serious. The estimated number of people with melanoma will increase by 7.7% this year, and the number of deaths is expected to increase by 22%.

“There’s really no such thing as a healthy tan,” says Dr. Mofid. “The healthy glow people seek contributes to aging and skin cancer.”

Watch the video above to learn Dr. Mofid’s five easy tips to be sun safe and keep your skin healthy.

