After receiving a cancer diagnosis, many questions and concerns can overwhelm a person’s thoughts. While some of these issues will be covered by doctors and other health care providers during appointments and treatments, some worries may go unvoiced — and unaddressed. Sharp HealthCare hopes to amend this.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare will offer free events to celebrate people who have experienced cancer, inspire those recently diagnosed, and provide support for family members. The events will be held simultaneously on Saturday, June 3, from 9 am to 12 pm at three locations:

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

David & Donna Long Cancer Center

5555 Grossmont Center Dr., La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Memorial Hospital

Kevin H. Cook Infusion Center

8010 Frost St. # 301, San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center

769 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Self-care during treatment and recovery is crucial

According to Marlene Wendel, a licensed clinical social worker at the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute at Sharp Memorial Hospital, one key element crucial to quality of life after a cancer diagnosis is self-care. However, along with treatment, there continues to be the obligations of family, work and daily activities that can get in the way of focusing on yourself.

“To engage in self-care is to identify and attempt to meet our needs,” Wendel says. “But with cancer, the priorities are shifted, and we can soon be consumed by medical appointments, treatments, managing side-effects, healing and recovery. Some wonder, ‘Where does self-care fit in?’”

During the events, participants will engage in a variety of relaxing therapies, from massage to pet and art therapy. Additionally, “Look Good, Feel Better” fashion and makeup tips, as well as information on nutrition, holistic therapies and supportive services available through Sharp will be shared.

Additional event highlights include:

Lung cancer prevention and screening resources

Music and entertainment

Sharp-branded items and raffle prizes

Light refreshments

Anyone who gets a cancer diagnosis must adapt to a "new normal" in life, Wendel says. This can be challenging mentally, emotionally and physically. Having hope and support can help cancer survivors cope, adjust and grow through the cancer experience.

The Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare are honored to help.

Patients, families and caregivers are welcome to attend, and registration is not required. Learn more about the Cancer Survivors Day event, simultaneously offered at three San Diego locations on Saturday, June 3, 9 am to 12 pm.