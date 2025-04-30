1 of 3 : Elsa (left) and Tazer (right) bring emotional support and affection to patients, visitors and staff at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. 2 of 3 : Deb Murray brings Elsa to see her fans and meet new ones every week. 3 of 3 : Jennifer Fernando has been bringing Tazer to Sharp Chula Vista since he was three years old, when Tazer first became a certified therapy dog.

A hospital setting can often feel overwhelming for patients. The sounds of beeping monitors paired with hurried footsteps and distant overhead announcements can be unsettling.

At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, every member of the care team continuously strives to create a more comfortable environment to aid in the healing process. However, two of the most reassuring —and beloved — caretakers don’t wear scrubs or carry stethoscopes. They walk on four legs, greet with wagging tails, and brighten every hallway they enter.

Meet Elsa and Tazer — two certified therapy dogs who regularly make their rounds at Sharp Chula Vista. They bring compassionate care campuswide, including to the Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility, the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center and the Emergency Department.

Famous for fetching smiles

Elsa, a golden retriever, age 8, and Tazer, a Pomeranian, age 12, bring their own unique energy and personality to their visits. Elsa’s friendly and nurturing demeanor pairs perfectly with Tazer’s easygoing and affectionate charm, making them beloved by patients, visitors and staff. In fact, they’ve earned a bit of celebrity status around the hospital.

“We can be walking down the hallway and hear people saying, ‘Oh my gosh! It’s Elsa!’” says Deb Murray, Elsa’s handler and a registered volunteer with the Sharp Chula Vista Auxiliary. “And before we know it, there’s a circle formed around her. Elsa loves people and has an incredible ability to sense their emotions. She takes on their stress and sadness, lifting their spirits in return.”

Though Tazer is smaller in size compared to Elsa, his presence is mighty. “I love seeing the smiles on patients’ faces when they see Tazer coming their way,” shares Jennifer Fernando, Tazer’s handler and a fellow Auxiliary volunteer. “He has a way of brightening someone’s day just by being himself.”

Healing power of canine companionship

As part of Sharp Chula Vista’s commitment to enhancing The Sharp Experience, Elsa and Tazer provide more than just a temporary distraction — they offer connection, comfort and a moment of normalcy in what can be a difficult time.

Multiple studies suggest that interactions with therapy animals can ease feelings of stress and anxiety during a hospital stay. And Jennifer remembers a visit Tazer had with a patient recovering from a stroke that illustrates the quiet, unspoken impact of pet therapy.

“The patient had lost most of his vision and couldn’t see Tazer clearly,” Jennifer recalls. “But when Tazer came close, the patient was in tears and kept hugging him. I pointed out to him that Tazer was wearing his signature cowboy hat and bandana. It wasn’t until he touched Tazer’s head and chest that he could feel them for himself.”

It was a brief but powerful interaction — one that embodies the core purpose of the pet therapy program at Sharp Chula Vista, which is to offer comfort to patients and everyone who meets the dogs.

“I believe in my heart and soul that we all, legitimately, need to connect with an animal regularly,” Deb explains. “There’s a deep kindness in those moments of connection — something the world needs more of. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of The Sharp Experience, and we take it very seriously.”

