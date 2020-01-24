Celebrating history in the South Bay (video)

By The Health News Team | January 24, 2020

When the new Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center opened in January 2020, guests were delighted with the unveiling of a unique wall that extends across the main entry and celebrates decades of caring for the South Bay community.

The history wall features special artifacts and rare photos spanning more than seven decades — from Chula Vista’s early days of open fields and horses, to becoming one of the world’s fastest growing communities known for innovation, education and more.

Learn more about Sharp Chula Vista by watching the video above or visiting sharp.com/worldclass.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

