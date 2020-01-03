Chicken and broccoli stir-fry (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Skip unhealthy takeout options and recreate this classic Asian dish at home. Made with a gingery soy base, this stir-fry packs in the flavor. Broccoli and chicken make it a hearty, filling meal — offering a dose of protein and a boost in heart health. Kick up the spice factor by adding red chili flakes or a splash of your favorite hot sauce.
1 pound chicken breasts, cubed
3 scallions, white parts only, thinly sliced on the bias
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
1 tablespoon dry sherry
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup water
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
5 to 6 cups broccoli florets and sliced stems (keep separate)
3/4 teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
Toasted sesame seeds, for serving (optional)
Jasmine rice, for serving (optional)
In a medium bowl, mix chicken, scallions, sugar, sesame oil, sherry, soy sauce, half the garlic, half the ginger, 1 teaspoon cornstarch and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix the remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 1/3 cup water and set aside.
In a large nonstick skillet over high, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Add broccoli stems and cook for 30 seconds. Add broccoli florets, remaining garlic and ginger, 2 tablespoons water, 1/4 teaspoon salt and some ground black pepper. Cook until broccoli is green but still crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
While the skillet is still hot, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add chicken and chili pepper flakes (optional). Cook until the chicken browns, about 3 minutes. Add hoisin sauce, return the broccoli to the pan and mix to heat through. Stir in the reserved cornstarch mixture and bring to a boil to thicken. Add more water, if necessary. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve stir-fry with a side of rice, and garnish with sesame seeds.
