Looking for a light, delicious summer dish that’s good for you and tastes great? This nutrient-packed salad features two powerhouse ingredients — omega-3 fatty acids and folic acid — both essential for women’s heart health and offering a range of other benefits.
“Omega-3s reduce bad cholesterol, raise good cholesterol, and help lower inflammation,” says Katie Eaton, registered dietitian at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “That makes this a heart-healthy choice, especially since heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.”
In fact, according to the American Heart Association, heart disease claims 1 in 3 lives every year.
Omega-3s also support brain health, joint function and fetal development. They may reduce the risk of certain cancers and postpartum depression. And since the body doesn’t produce enough omega-3s or folic acid on its own, it’s important to get these nutrients through food. “Folic acid is another important nutrient, not just during pregnancy, but throughout a women’s life,” says Eaton.
Women of childbearing age should aim for 400 micrograms of folic acid daily to decrease the risk of neural tube defects. However, women of all ages benefit from adequate folic acid intake because it also reduces the risk of heart disease, supports the production of red blood cells to prevent anemia, and may even lower the chance of certain types of cancers.
With salmon providing omega-3s as well as leafy greens, broccoli and sunflower seeds packing a boost of folic acid, this salad is not only a delicious, healthy summer choice, it’s great any time of year. And you can also boost the beta-carotene content by adding shredded carrots or get an extra dose of omega-3’s by adding edamame.
1 pound salmon filets
3 cups kale, chopped
3 cups baby spinach, chopped
1 cup broccoli, chopped
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
1/2 cup sunflower seeds, toasted
1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
2 teaspoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
1 medium garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1
Preheat oven to 450°F. Pat salmon dry and season with salt and pepper. Place salmon skin-side-down on a nonstick baking sheet or pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cooked through and salmon flakes easily.
2
In a large salad bowl, toss kale, spinach, cabbage and broccoli (and carrots and edamame, if desired).
3
In a small bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Drizzle in olive oil while whisking constantly until thoroughly combined. Add water if needed to thin to desired consistency. Mix in parsley and chives.
4
Toss dressing in mixed salad and allow to set for 10 minutes to soften kale and cabbage. Top with sunflower seeds and salmon. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 462; Fat = 28 grams; Protein = 39 grams
