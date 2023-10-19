Chicken Tinola (recipe)

Easy to make and loaded with greens, this soup from the Philippines is both flavorful and brimming with benefits.

“I consider this dish the ultimate ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul,’ but with extra love and flavor – Filipino style,” says Melissa Vivas, manager of Sharp University, a program designed to help Sharp leaders sustain the culture of The Sharp Experience. The Sharp Experience is the health care system’s philosophy — treating people, not patients, and transforming the health care experience for the entire community.

Vivas is one of many Sharp employees who contributed to the 2023 Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) cookbook, one of many ways the Sharp Equality Alliance enriches company culture through diversity. The cookbook project, which beautifully intertwines Vivas’s passions for creativity, food and community is something she deeply cherishes, and she is honored to be able to share her Filipino culture and pride with Sharp HealthCare.

“I make this soup the way my mom taught me, and how her mom taught her, without measurements and all by taste,” Vivas says. “While I encourage those who make it to also make it their own, sharing it feels special because I’m also sharing a part of my history and culture.”