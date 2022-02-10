Cowboy caviar (recipe)

By The Health News Team | February 10, 2022
Bean and corn salsa

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or on the hook for a potluck appetizer, this veggie-rich salsa recipe is packed with protein and pairs perfectly with chips and guac.

Cowboy Caviar

Add a Southern spin by using black-eyed peas instead of black beans.

Cowboy caviar (recipe)

Prep time:
3 hour
Total time:
3 hour
Servings:
8 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 2 green onions (green parts only), thinly sliced

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen corn (thawed)

  • 1 small yellow or red bell pepper (seeds removed and stems discarded), diced

  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

  • 3 fresh jalapeño peppers (seeds removed and stems discarded), diced

  • 2 cups tomatoes, diced

  • 3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

  • 1/2 teaspoon lime zest

  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1

Step 1: Mix the Ingredients

In a medium bowl, combine the beans, green onions, corn, bell pepper, cilantro, jalapeños, tomatoes and garlic.

2

Step 2: Prepare and Add the Oil Blend

In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, lime zest and cumin. Pour over vegetable mixture. Add salt and pepper and toss together until vegetables are thoroughly coated. (For best taste, chill for 2 to 3 hours before serving.)

3

Step 3: Serve and Enjoy

Serve as a side dish or with whole-grain pita chips.
undefined

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 150; Fat = 4.5 grams; Sugar = 6 grams

Adapted from the American Heart Association.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up