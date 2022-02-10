Top 10 tips for health and wellness
Whether you’re hosting a gathering or on the hook for a potluck appetizer, this veggie-rich salsa recipe is packed with protein and pairs perfectly with chips and guac.
Add a Southern spin by using black-eyed peas instead of black beans.
2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
2 green onions (green parts only), thinly sliced
1 cup fresh or frozen corn (thawed)
1 small yellow or red bell pepper (seeds removed and stems discarded), diced
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
3 fresh jalapeño peppers (seeds removed and stems discarded), diced
2 cups tomatoes, diced
3 cloves fresh garlic, minced
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/2 teaspoon lime zest
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon salt
Ground black pepper, to taste
In a medium bowl, combine the beans, green onions, corn, bell pepper, cilantro, jalapeños, tomatoes and garlic.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, lime zest and cumin. Pour over vegetable mixture. Add salt and pepper and toss together until vegetables are thoroughly coated. (For best taste, chill for 2 to 3 hours before serving.)
Serve as a side dish or with whole-grain pita chips.
Adapted from the American Heart Association.
