Edible chocolate chip cookie dough (recipe)

Love to eat raw chocolate chip cookie dough but worried about the health risks? Fear not! This egg-free, no-bake recipe is easy to make and safe to eat. The secret is chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans — a plant-based source of protein and fiber.
Fold into vanilla ice cream or eat it right off the spoon.
1 (14.5-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
1/2 cup peanut or other nut butter
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
1/3 cup chocolate chips or cocoa nibs (60 percent cacao)
Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Place on a paper towel to absorb excess water. If some of the skins are loose, peel them off and discard; this will help the dough to be less gritty.
In a food processor, add the chickpeas, nut butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup and cinnamon. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add the ground chia seeds and blend until everything is combined.
In a small bowl, add chickpea cookie dough mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips. Serve immediately. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
