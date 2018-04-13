Edible chocolate chip cookie dough (recipe)

By The Health News Team | April 13, 2018
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough (recipe)

Love to eat raw chocolate chip cookie dough but worried about the health risks? Fear not! This egg-free, no-bake recipe is easy to make and safe to eat. The secret is chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans — a plant-based source of protein and fiber.

Fold into vanilla ice cream or eat it right off the spoon.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

  • 1/2 cup peanut or other nut butter

  • 3 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup

  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

  • 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds

  • 1/3 cup chocolate chips or cocoa nibs (60 percent cacao)

Directions

Step 1

Rinse and drain the chickpeas. Place on a paper towel to absorb excess water. If some of the skins are loose, peel them off and discard; this will help the dough to be less gritty.

Step 2

In a food processor, add the chickpeas, nut butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup and cinnamon. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add the ground chia seeds and blend until everything is combined.

Step 3

In a small bowl, add chickpea cookie dough mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips. Serve immediately. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

