Expanding quality care for women and infants (video)

By The Health News Team | September 17, 2021

Located in the heart of San Diego’s South Bay, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center has been welcoming newborns into the world for nearly 30 years. As the largest provider of health care services for women and infants in South San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista is committed to meeting the needs of this ever-growing community.

The hospital continues to deliver on its vision of providing exceptional care to women and infants with the recent expansion of its Women’s and Infants’ Services unit, offering patients a modern and family-centered experience.

Watch the video to learn more about women's services at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Kathleen Vestevich

Contributor

Kathleen Vestevich, MSN, RN, director of women's and infants' services at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

