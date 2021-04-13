Like thousands of people in the U.S., Cheyenne is on dialysis due to kidney failure. After documenting her experience and search for a kidney donor through social media, she found a possible match within her circle of loved ones. They both got tested for the transplant at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Watch Cheyenne’s story in the video above, and learn how organ transplant specialists at Sharp helped Cheyenne and her donor through the process.

Learn more about becoming a living kidney donor or register as an organ donor with Donate Life America. You can also register as an organ donor when you apply for or renew your driver’s license or ID card.