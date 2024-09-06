Becoming a first-time grandparent is often considered one of life’s most significant milestones. Some might add that it unlocks another level of joy and happiness.

For Thomas Liberto and his wife, Lillian, those emotions ran high as they got the news of a lifetime. They were going to be first-time grandparents — twice.

“I was elated,” says Thomas. “And as the Italian dad that I am, I even cried a bit out of sheer happiness.”

The announcement came from his two daughters, Victoria and Amanda, who were each expecting daughters of their own with due dates just twelve days apart. “I just knew they were going to be great moms like their mom is to them,” Thomas says.

The nine-month wait

As their pregnancies progressed, Liberto adds that at the request of his daughters, he prayed for their continued health and that of his soon-to-be grandbabies. Some might say his prayers were heard.

Both women reached the end of their pregnancies without major complications and, in early August, set forth to keep a family tradition alive by delivering at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. Three out of four Liberto children were born there.

Thomas says he recalls his days at Sharp Mary Birch as a nervous dad-to-be and describes it as surreal to be back in the same spot, with the same feelings.

“Waiting in the lobby for each of my granddaughters, I was filled with anticipation,” Thomas says. “I kept thinking about what they would look like, how long and heavy they’d be, and when they’d arrive because I was so excited to meet them.”

Thomas was in and out of the hospital’s lobby for a week as he waited for their arrivals.

The big moments

On August 2, Kennedy Nicole was born to daughter Victoria, measuring at 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches. A week later, Eliza Ann was born to daughter Amanda on August 9, measuring at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches.

When the time came to finally hold his two granddaughters, Thomas describes it in one word — overwhelming.

“When I held my first granddaughter, Kennedy, I had an overwhelming sense of pride because I couldn’t believe my wife and I started all of this,” Thomas says. “And when I held Eliza, I had the same feeling but also an overwhelming sense of nostalgia to when my daughter Amanda was a baby.”

He adds that the memories flooded in because of the uncanny resemblance of his daughter Amanda and granddaughter Eliza.

At almost a week after delivery, Thomas says both daughters and granddaughters are healthy and doing well. He looks forward to spending more time with his grandbabies and showing them all the sights of San Diego.

And like the proud grandpa that he already is, he already has big dreams for them. “I want them to strive to be happy and make their mark in this world,” he says.

