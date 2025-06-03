For Jenelle Coon, a career in pathology has offered her independence while fueling her love for both medicine and the ability to use her hands. What pathology doesn’t offer is much interaction with the patients she works so diligently for.

As a senior specialist, Coon leads a team of pathology assistants, highly trained experts who work behind the scenes. They choose the right tissue samples from patient biopsies, analyze them, and then send them to histotechnologists for preparation and on to pathologists for review.

“Originally, I wanted to be a doctor,” says Coon. “But after spending time in a microbiology lab, I fell in love with lab work — strategizing, multitasking and finding the best way to process specimens.”

What she lost from the new career path, however, was the one-on-one conversations with patients. But thanks to a partnership with the cardiac transplant team at Sharp, Coon and her fellow PAs meet with patients who have undergone a heart transplant, showing them their original heart and helping them understand what went wrong.

Called “Say Goodbye to Your Heart,” the program allows patients to hold their heart if they choose to, thanking it for serving them, and igniting a sense of optimism for a healthier future.

Esteban says “goodbye” to his heart

As part of the program, cardiac transplant team members ask patients if they’d like the opportunity to see their heart. Esteban Gonzales was an emphatic “yes!” Due to heart disease, Esteban underwent a transplant and brought members of his family to help him close that chapter.

“When I met him, I remember thinking how fit and healthy he appeared — how surprising it was that he had to go through what he did,” says Coon. “And while he was upbeat and making jokes, his mom had an emotional reaction.”

According to Coon, it’s common for moms to react this way. It’s the heart they gave their child and seeing it go, even if it’s for their child’s health, can be tough. But most importantly, they are watching something go that was hurting their child, and they’re seeing a healthy new life for the one they love.

“As a mom myself, I understand exactly where they’re coming from,” says Coon. “And as a PA, it’s hard not to get emotionally involved. It becomes such a significant bonding experience.”

Reinforcing the important work of the PA

When it comes to patient interaction, diseased hearts are the only specimens PAs share with patients. A new heart is the start of a new, happy story, while other specimens often bring unwelcome diagnoses.

While these diagnoses may not be where a patient wants their story to go, their pathology team is vital in pinpointing the problem and helping doctors make informed decisions on treatment.

“A lot of times we will uncover unexpected findings,” says Coon. “Had we not gone through the process or had the knowledge, the treatment would have been completely different. Our role can literally change someone’s life.”

Even if sharing hearts is Coon’s only in-person connection to patients, having that opportunity is something she will always treasure. She gets to see firsthand the closeness families feel and the hardships they endured together.

It’s a feeling that Leslie Lim, the supervisor of anatomical pathology at Sharp Laboratory Services, says is possible thanks to her team’s dedicated work.

“Our pathology assistants don't just show hearts,” she says. “They show hope, healing and how far medicine can go. From one heart to another, our team helps patients understand the journey they've survived."

