By the end of 2018, the American Cancer Society predicts there will be roughly 266,120 new cases of breast cancer in the United States.

That's why

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center hosts its annual "Sharp Chula Vista Goes Pink" event. Launched in 2015 and held on National Mammography Day, the event seeks to raise awareness of the importance of mammograms.

"Mammography is the best screening tool available to detect breast cancer," says

Dr. Rodolfo Arcovedo, a breast cancer surgeon affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista.

At the event, Sharp Chula Vista's CEO Pablo Velez, hospital-affiliated doctors, employees and officers of the Chula Vista Police Department will have their hair temporarily dyed pink by breast cancer survivor and local hair salon owner, Snooky Rico.

"It's about getting mammograms to the forefront of our minds," explains Rico. "I hope this event helps lessen the fear surrounding mammograms and reminds everyone that the sooner you can get treatment, the better."

She knows firsthand how important early detection can be in terms of treatment success. "After feeling a lump, I had a gut feeling and listened to my body," says Rico. "I went in to get a mammogram."

She was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Four years later, Rico is a community leader and advocate for breast cancer awareness who helps others facing the disease. She and her team members from her salon, Rico's on 3rd, have helped with this event each year by applying the temporary pink dye to attendees' hair.

"While breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death among women, fewer women are dying from the disease, thanks in part to early detection, advances in treatment and greater awareness," says Dr. Arcovedo.

