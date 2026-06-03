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Rodolfo Arcovedo, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Coast Surgical Group AMC

619-425-0797
Fax: 619-425-0596

786 Third Ave.
Suite B
Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Coast Surgical Group AMC

    786 Third Ave.
    Suite B
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-5826
    Get directions

    619-425-0797
    Fax: 619-425-0596

Care schedule

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About Rodolfo Arcovedo, MD

Age: 60
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: German, Spanish

Education

Chestnut Hill Hospital: Residency
Chestnut Hill Hospital: Internship
Universidad La Salle (Mexico): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1225018880

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rodolfo Arcovedo, MD, accepts 47 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.