Grapefruit Paloma (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 9, 2022

With a new year upon us, many people are resolving to make improvements to their health — including better boundaries around alcohol. Whether you’re “sober curious” or looking to make a permanent change, this mocktail recipe is a fun way to stay part of the celebration, without the negative effects.

Grapefruit Paloma

Prep time:
5 minutes
Total time:
5 minutes
Servings:
1

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces grapefruit juice

  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice

  • 1/2 to 1 ounce real maple syrup

  • Sparkling water

  • Ice

  • Sliced limes and grapefruit, to garnish

Directions

1

Mix and Serve

In a tall glass, add the grapefruit juice, lime juice and maple syrup and stir until well combined. Fill the glass with ice. Top off with sparkling water. Stir to combine and serve with a slice of fresh lime and fresh grapefruit.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 62; Fat = 0 grams; Sugar = 13 grams

Recipe courtesy of allthehealthythings.

