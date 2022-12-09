Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
With a new year upon us, many people are resolving to make improvements to their health — including better boundaries around alcohol. Whether you’re “sober curious” or looking to make a permanent change, this mocktail recipe is a fun way to stay part of the celebration, without the negative effects.
2 ounces grapefruit juice
1 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 to 1 ounce real maple syrup
Sparkling water
Ice
Sliced limes and grapefruit, to garnish
In a tall glass, add the grapefruit juice, lime juice and maple syrup and stir until well combined. Fill the glass with ice. Top off with sparkling water. Stir to combine and serve with a slice of fresh lime and fresh grapefruit.
Recipe courtesy of allthehealthythings.
