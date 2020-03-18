Hand-washing 101 (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 18, 2020

Washing your hands is nothing new. But to prevent the spread of COVID-19, washing your hands correctly has never been more important. Learn why hand hygiene is vital, the steps it takes to clean them and facts about the effectiveness of hand sanitizers.

Hand-washing 101 (infographic) 031720 PNG

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

