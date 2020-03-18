How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Washing your hands is nothing new. But to prevent the spread of COVID-19, washing your hands correctly has never been more important. Learn why hand hygiene is vital, the steps it takes to clean them and facts about the effectiveness of hand sanitizers.
View the printable version of this infographic.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.