Are flip-flops bad for your feet?

In the summer months, many of us reach for our flip-flops and head to the beach. But are your beloved flip-flops putting your feet in peril? According to experts, the answer is yes.

“In the warmer months, especially here in San Diego, we see a lot of people wearing flip-flops on a daily basis,” says Dr. Ernesto Hernandez, a podiatrist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “But flip-flops lack support and cushioning and are really meant to be a ‘sometimes’ shoe that you wear to protect your feet from touching the ground, not something you wear all day long.”

Flip-flops can negatively affect your feet in four areas:

Ankle Without straps to support the ankle, twists and sprains can occur. When wearing flip-flops, people often take shorter steps and roll their ankles inward. Toes Because flip-flops lack support, people often scrunch their toes while walking. Over time, this can lead to tendonitis, which is inflammation of the tendons. Heel Excessive strain on the main connective tissue can cause dull or sharp pain in the back of the heel. With prolonged wear, it’s common to develop thick skin, or calluses, on the bottom of the heel. Arch Most flip-flops offer no arch support, causing the foot to lie unnaturally flat.

Without proper support, many people find themselves in Dr. Hernandez’s office, often complaining of foot issues, such as plantar fasciitis. Flip-flops can also worsen existing issues or make you more susceptible to injuries from trips and falls. In some cases, the lack of support can change a person’s gait, leading to pain in the knees, legs and back.

Flip-flops also provide little foot coverage. While they may be easy to slip on and off, they expose your feet to infection-causing bacteria or fungi. Such exposure can also bring about cuts and scrapes that regular shoes would prevent.

Pick a better pair

Your best bet for summer footwear is a sneaker with proper arch support. But if higher temps make you crave an open shoe, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The shoe shouldn’t easily bend in the middle. A thicker sole offers better arch support. Straps across the back add necessary support for your feet.

“There are many options available for supportive summer footwear,” says Dr. Hernandez. “Choose a comfortable shoe that offers both arch and heel support.”

