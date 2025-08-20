Shingles is a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the virus responsible for chicken pox. Anyone who has had chicken pox is at risk for developing shingles. However, the recombinant zoster vaccine, Shingrix, can help prevent shingles and shingles-related complications, such as long-term nerve pain.

What’s more, according to a new study out of Stanford Medicine, the vaccine can also help prevent dementia.

Researchers at Stanford studied the medical records of adults who participated in a vaccination program in Wales. Those who received the shingles vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia compared to those that did not.

“This is a very compelling study that highlights another important reason to get the shingles vaccine,” says Dr. Abisola Olulade, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “While we don't yet know why the vaccine has this effect, it may be because it reduces inflammation.”

According to Dr. Olulade, experts believe that viruses that attack the nervous system, like shingles, may increase the risk of dementia. The prevention of shingles through vaccination may therefore also help lower the risk of developing dementia.

Understanding dementia

Dementia is a general term for the loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities, the Alzheimer’s Association reports. It can be caused by several diseases, including Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body and others.

Signs and symptoms of dementia are progressive — meaning they worsen over time — and include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with words in speaking or writing

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Changes in mood and personality

Preventing shingles — and dementia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults age 50 and older should receive two doses of the Shingrix recombinant zoster vaccine. People age 19 and older with weakened immune systems should also get vaccinated.

When it comes to preventing dementia, experts believe the shingles vaccine may be a promising tool. “The Stanford study is observational, so we need more detailed research,” Dr. Olulade says. “But if its results hold out in future studies, the shingles vaccine could become one of the most important ways to prevent dementia.”

The CDC also recommends healthy lifestyle habits to improve brain health and help reduce the risk of dementia. These include:

Staying physically active

Managing weight

Preventing or managing diabetes

Managing blood pressure

Preventing or correcting hearing loss

Staying socially active and connected with others

Limiting or avoiding drinking alcohol and smoking

“As with most health conditions, prevention is key,” Dr. Olulade says. “Talk with your doctor about your risk for shingles and dementia and explore ways to lower your risk for both.”

