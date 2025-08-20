HomeSharp Health News
For the media

Study finds the shingles vaccine may also prevent dementia

By The Health News Team | August 20, 2025

Study finds the shingles vaccine may also prevent dementia

Shingles is a painful rash caused by the reactivation of the virus responsible for chicken pox. Anyone who has had chicken pox is at risk for developing shingles. However, the recombinant zoster vaccine, Shingrix, can help prevent shingles and shingles-related complications, such as long-term nerve pain.

What’s more, according to a new study out of Stanford Medicine, the vaccine can also help prevent dementia.

Researchers at Stanford studied the medical records of adults who participated in a vaccination program in Wales. Those who received the shingles vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia compared to those that did not.

“This is a very compelling study that highlights another important reason to get the shingles vaccine,” says Dr. Abisola Olulade, a board-certified family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “While we don't yet know why the vaccine has this effect, it may be because it reduces inflammation.”

According to Dr. Olulade, experts believe that viruses that attack the nervous system, like shingles, may increase the risk of dementia. The prevention of shingles through vaccination may therefore also help lower the risk of developing dementia.

Understanding dementia

Dementia is a general term for the loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities, the Alzheimer’s Association reports. It can be caused by several diseases, including Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body and others.

Signs and symptoms of dementia are progressive — meaning they worsen over time — and include:

  • Memory loss that disrupts daily life

  • Challenges in planning or solving problems

  • Difficulty completing familiar tasks

  • Confusion with time or place

  • Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

  • New problems with words in speaking or writing

  • Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

  • Decreased or poor judgment

  • Withdrawal from work or social activities

  • Changes in mood and personality

Preventing shingles — and dementia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults age 50 and older should receive two doses of the Shingrix recombinant zoster vaccine. People age 19 and older with weakened immune systems should also get vaccinated.

When it comes to preventing dementia, experts believe the shingles vaccine may be a promising tool. “The Stanford study is observational, so we need more detailed research,” Dr. Olulade says. “But if its results hold out in future studies, the shingles vaccine could become one of the most important ways to prevent dementia.”

The CDC also recommends healthy lifestyle habits to improve brain health and help reduce the risk of dementia. These include:

  • Staying physically active

  • Managing weight

  • Preventing or managing diabetes

  • Managing blood pressure

  • Preventing or correcting hearing loss

  • Staying socially active and connected with others

  • Limiting or avoiding drinking alcohol and smoking

“As with most health conditions, prevention is key,” Dr. Olulade says. “Talk with your doctor about your risk for shingles and dementia and explore ways to lower your risk for both.”

Learn more about seniors and aging; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Abisola Olulade

Dr. Abisola Olulade

Contributor

Dr. Abisola Olulade is a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Related topics

You might also like:

Injured athlete being assisted with sprained ankle
Treating sprains and strains

When clumsiness turns into a painful sprain or strain, learn how to address the pain and know when to see a doctor.

Man sitting on couch touching his temple in pain
5 things to know about vertigo

Feeling dizzy is one thing; having vertigo is another — and may require special treatment.

Person sitting in hospital bed with clasped hands and a blanket
Why you need to know about sepsis

Sepsis is the body's critical response to an infection, causing widespread inflammation.

floral

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.