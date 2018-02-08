Heart-healthy yogurt parfait (recipe)

Turn breakfast into (healthy!) dessert with our take on the classic yogurt parfait. We chose five heart-healthy ingredients — blueberries, strawberries, granola, flaxseeds and pecans — layered together to offer vitamins, minerals, fiber and monounsaturated fats. Together, these ingredients can help reduce your risk of diabetes, heart attack and heart disease. And of course, they look beautiful in your favorite parfait glass.

Heart-Healthy Breakfast Parfait
Greek yogurt adds an extra protein kick you won’t get from the regular variety.

Ingredients

  • 1 (32-ounce) container of low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

  • 2 cups blueberries

  • 2 cups strawberries, sliced

  • 1 cup oat granola

  • 4 tablespoons ground flaxseeds

  • 1 cup pecans, chopped

Directions

1

Step 1

Spoon 1/2 cup yogurt into each of 4 parfait cups. Top each cup with 1/8 cup blueberries and 1/8 cup strawberries. Add a layer of dry ingredients: 1/4 cup granola, 1 tablespoon pecans and 1/2 tablespoon ground flaxseeds. Repeat layers and serve.

