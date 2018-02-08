Heart-healthy yogurt parfait (recipe)

Turn breakfast into (healthy!) dessert with our take on the classic yogurt parfait. We chose five heart-healthy ingredients — blueberries, strawberries, granola, flaxseeds and pecans — layered together to offer vitamins, minerals, fiber and monounsaturated fats. Together, these ingredients can help reduce your risk of diabetes, heart attack and heart disease. And of course, they look beautiful in your favorite parfait glass.

Heart-Healthy Breakfast Parfait

Greek yogurt adds an extra protein kick you won’t get from the regular variety.