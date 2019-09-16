Most middle school field trips don’t lead students to discover their future careers. However, a visit to HealthCare Towne, an all-day field trip to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, inspired two Health Sciences Middle School eighth-graders to pursue a future in health care.

Jocelyn Dominguez and Elizabeth Siliezar, now Health Sciences High and Middle College sophomores, both chose the school because of its rigorous and relevant education experience in a vocational setting. Students work with educators and health care professionals to explore real-world applications of their school-based knowledge and skills. The trip to HealthCare Towne was an extension of the long-standing internship partnership between Sharp HealthCare and the schools.

“I really thought our visit to HealthCare Towne would be just another field trip,” says Jocelyn. “I didn’t really think we would get much out of it and definitely didn’t think I’d discover what career I might want.”

Elizabeth agreed, sharing that she expected a day filled with lectures. However, both girls were pleasantly surprised to find that instead, the field trip included hospital-based scenario, skill labs and other health care-related activities.

The students were all given official Sharp badges, a lab coat and even a stethoscope of their own. The activities were not only informative, but also fun. Both students were impressed by how friendly the Sharp team members were and how much the instructors seemed to be enjoying themselves.

“I went home and announced that I’m going into the health care field,” Elizabeth says. “I really like the idea of being able to help people — to see them go from their worst to recovery in part because of my help. Going to HealthCare Towne allowed me to figure that out.”

HealthCare Towne is one of many ways in which Sharp HealthCare works to support the well-being of the San Diego community. Sharp contributed more than $437 million in unreimbursed community benefit in fiscal year 2018, including unreimbursed medical care; health-related education, training and research; and medical transportation services for underserved populations. Learn more about Sharp’s work in the community.