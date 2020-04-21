When we think of first responders, we often picture police and sheriff officers, lifeguards and fire fighters — the people who run toward danger to protect us from harm. Recently, these heroes took time to recognize the health care heroes caring for patients with COVID-19.

Local public safety agencies visited Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital to thank and recognize doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care team members caring for patients and families. They held standing ovations, flashed their lights and waved flags to salute the hospital teams at shift change.

Watch the video above to see these events in action.

Help our caregivers at the front lines and those who support them by donating to the Sharp COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.