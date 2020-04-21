Heroes saluting heroes (video)

By The Health News Team | April 21, 2020

When we think of first responders, we often picture police and sheriff officers, lifeguards and fire fighters — the people who run toward danger to protect us from harm. Recently, these heroes took time to recognize the health care heroes caring for patients with COVID-19.

Local public safety agencies visited Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital to thank and recognize doctors, nurses, therapists and other health care team members caring for patients and families. They held standing ovations, flashed their lights and waved flags to salute the hospital teams at shift change.

Watch the video above to see these events in action.

Help our caregivers at the front lines and those who support them by donating to the Sharp COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up