Hidden veggie pasta sauce (recipe)

Crispy kale salad with beets and fig vinaigrette (recipe)
This unique salad blends the sweetness of fig with the savoriness of beets on a bed of air-fried kale.
On average, experts say women should eat 3 cups of veggies a day, men should eat 4 cups and kids should eat 2 to 4 cups, depending on their age. But working those numbers into your daily diet isn’t always easy.
Whether you’re looking for a way to sneak more vegetables into your meals or you have a picky eater on your hands, this recipe is for you. This deliciously nutritious sauce pairs perfectly with your favorite pasta and is packed with a variety of vegetables the whole family can enjoy.
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 red onion, roughly chopped
1 large carrot, roughly chopped
3 celery ribs, roughly chopped
1 bell pepper, seeds and stems removed, roughly chopped
1 zucchini, roughly chopped
1 28-ounch can crushed tomatoes
1 cup vegetable stock
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Chop vegetables into similarly sized pieces to promote even cooking. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Cook onion for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until translucent. In the same pot, stir in the chopped veggies, carrots, celery, bell pepper and zucchini. If needed, add a drizzle of olive oil and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Pour in crushed tomatoes and vegetable stock. Add basil, parsley and garlic powder. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat and maintain a simmer, uncovered, for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until carrots are soft.
Remove pot from heat and blend until smooth. Serve immediately with your favorite pasta. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
This recipe was adapted from It's a Veg World After All®.
