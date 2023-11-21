Hidden veggie pasta sauce (recipe)

On average, experts say women should eat 3 cups of veggies a day, men should eat 4 cups and kids should eat 2 to 4 cups, depending on their age. But working those numbers into your daily diet isn’t always easy.

Whether you’re looking for a way to sneak more vegetables into your meals or you have a picky eater on your hands, this recipe is for you. This deliciously nutritious sauce pairs perfectly with your favorite pasta and is packed with a variety of vegetables the whole family can enjoy.