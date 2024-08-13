Hospice care is a vital service that offers support, comfort and compassion for people with life-limiting medical conditions. But despite its importance, many myths and misconceptions surround hospice, often deterring people from seeking the help they need.

“More than 1.5 million people receive hospice care each year in the United States, but it’s still a service many people don’t know they’re eligible for or don’t think can help them,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of Sharp Hospice and Palliative Care.

From when and where to seek care to how much it costs patients, Johnson addresses the five most common misconceptions about hospice.

1 Hospice means giving up hope. One of the most common myths is that choosing hospice care means giving up hope. In reality, hospice care is about enhancing quality of life rather than focusing on curative treatments. “The goal of hospice care is to provide patients with comfort, dignity and the best possible quality of life during their remaining time with us,” Johnson says. “We treat people, not the disease.” Under the direction of a physician, hospice care providers use sophisticated methods of pain and symptom control that enable patients to live as fully and comfortably as possible. According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, studies show that hospice patients tend to live longer than patients with similar diagnoses who do not choose hospice care. 2 Hospice is only for the final days of life. Many people believe that hospice is only appropriate in the final days or hours of life. But hospice care can be beneficial for months before the end of life. Patients qualify for hospice when they have an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less. Considering early enrollment in hospice care can significantly improve a patient’s comfort and well-being. By addressing physical, emotional and spiritual needs early on, hospice care provides comprehensive support that can lead to better patient outcomes and a more fulfilling final chapter. 3 Hospice care is only for cancer patients. While hospice care is commonly associated with cancer patients, it’s available for individuals with a wide range of terminal illnesses. This includes heart disease, lung disease, kidney failure, dementia and more. Hospice is designed for situations where curing a serious illness may not be possible or when a patient chooses to forego certain treatments. Care plans are tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient, regardless of their diagnosis, with the goal of alleviating suffering and enhancing the quality of life. “Our team works to address each patient’s psychological, spiritual, emotional and physical needs, while respecting family dynamics and cultural and religious differences,” Johnson says. “It’s a holistic approach that ensures our patients and their families receive comprehensive support.” 4 Hospice means being confined to a facility. Another big misconception is that hospice care requires patients to be in a hospice facility. In fact, hospice care can be provided wherever the patient calls home, whether it’s a private residence, a nursing home or an assisted living facility. Home-based hospice care allows patients to remain in familiar and comfortable surroundings with their loved ones. This flexibility ensures that patients receive personalized care in the environment where they feel most at ease. At Sharp HospiceCare, more than 300 patients are cared for in their own homes each day, Johnson says. For those who need around-the-clock care that cannot be provided at home, Sharp HospiceCare offers specialized hospice homes that are staffed 24 hours a day by registered nurses. 5 Hospice care is expensive. Concerns about the cost of hospice care often prevent families from considering it. However, one of the significant advantages of hospice care is that, when eligible, it comes at no cost to patients. Hospice care is typically covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans. These programs can cover a wide range of services, including medical care, medications, equipment and support services. This allows families to focus on their loved ones’ well-being and the time they have left, without the added stress of accumulating medical bills.

Learn more about Sharp HospiceCare; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.