Dr. Phillip Zentner is medical director of radiation oncology at the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He has trained in working with emotions for more than 40 years and is a certified mindfulness educator.

Here, Dr. Zentner explains emotional resilience and how it can help us to better cope with stressful situations.

When faced with an emotionally challenging situation, many of us respond in one of two ways: to either fall apart and come unglued, or “toughen up” and avoid the situation altogether. Emotional resilience takes a different approach, which is to meet the challenge with an attitude that is both firm and soft.

Emotional resilience refers to a person’s ability to adapt to stressful situations or crises. Without it, we have a hard time coping with stress and life changes — both major and minor.

There are many benefits to emotional resiliency. Emotional resilience can play a major role in how patients and families meet the challenges of a serious diagnosis like cancer. I’ve seen patients who have a well-developed sense of emotional resilience make better care choices in the beginning; handle the challenges of treatment better in the middle; and return to a more jubilant and vibrant life after completion of treatment.

Six tips for becoming more emotionally resilient